President Buhari celebrates with former Chairman of ICPC, Ekpo NTA at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to Chairman/CEO of National Salaries Incomes & Wages Commission, Ekpo Una Owo Nta, on his 70th birthday, congratulating the dedicated public servant on enduring and exemplary legacies of service to the nation.

President Buhari joins family members, friends and associates of the lawyer and former Chairman of the Independent Corruption Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in celebrating the milestone, heralded by years of dedication and commitment to nation-building.

The President notes the loyalty, integrity and humility that Nta has consistently demonstrated in handling every state and national assignment, holding many sensitive positions like Member, Board of Governors of International Anti-Corruption Academy, Director, General Administration and Human Resource, OMPADEC (now NDDC), Senior Assistant Registrar of the University of Cross River (now University of Uyo) and Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Akwa Ibom.

As the educationist, who has founded schools to train younger Nigerians, turns a septuagenarian, the President extols his vision of reforming and repositioning public institutions to be more functional and responsive by promoting values of selflessness, sacrifice and discipline.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to uphold Nta and his family in good health, strength and wisdom.

