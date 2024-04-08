Saudi Arabia declares Wednesday Eid-el-Fitri

.As NSCDC deploys 40,000 personnel nationwide

Saudi Arabia has declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, after the crescent Moon was not spotted on Monday evening.

The Kingdom announced that the holy month of Ramadan would, therefore, last 30 days this year.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the Shawwal crescent on the evening of Monday, Ramadan 29.

The sighting of the Shawwal moon marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has asked Muslims in the country to be on the lookout for the new moon of Shawwal, immediately after sunset on Monday, 29th Ramadan 1445 A.H, April 8, 2024.

A statement signed by the Secretary-General of the council, Is-haq Oloyede said the council, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, had enjoined all Muslims to look out for the moon.

Oloyede added that if Muslims sight the crescent in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare Tuesday, April 9, 2024 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Wednesday, April 10, 2024, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

However, In a bid to ensure adequate security across the country during the Eld-el-Fitr celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 40,000 personnel.

A statement by the Corps Spokesperson, CSC Babawale Afolabi, on Monday in Abuja, said that the deployment was premised on the need to be proactive.

Afolabi stated that the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, had ordered state Commandants to deploy personnel to strategic locations and flash points.

He said that the Corps would deploy both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to nip in the bud all acts of criminalities before, during and after the Eid-El-Fitr celebration in various states.

He reiterated the need to strongly collaborate with sister security agencies while actively supervising the activities of personnel for effective service delivery.

Afolabi, while praying for peace across the nation, charged Muslim faithful to reflect on the Ramadan lessons of compassion, unity and mutual respect to one another.

He also noted the need to remember the most vulnerable and the poor, as he wished all Muslims happy Eid Mubarak.(NAN