Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akosile as Chief Press Secretary

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Mr. Gboyega Akosile, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

 

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The appointment according to the Head of Service takes immediate effect.

Before his reappointment, Akosile had served as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu during his first term.

He was also the Media Adviser to the Governor since the inception of the second term of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration on May 29, 2023.

 

