Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akosile as Chief Press Secretary Latest News By Peter 6 Share The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Mr. Gboyega Akosile, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS). The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola. The appointment according to the Head of Service takes immediate effect. Before his reappointment, Akosile had served as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu during his first term. He was also the Media Adviser to the Governor since the inception of the second term of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration on May 29, 2023. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsMr. Babajide Sanwo-OluMr. Gboyega AkosileNigeria champion newspapers 6 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.