Sanwo-Olu mourns Olubadan, commiserates with Makinde, Ibadan indigenes

By Peter
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with the people of Ibadan and the family of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 93.

 

He said the late traditional ruler’s service to the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole will remain his enduring legacy.

 

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, described Oba Adetunji’s death as a great loss to the people of Ibadan and traditional institution in Oyo State.

 

The Governor urged the family, friends and associates of the deceased as well as the entire people of Ibadan, whose interests the late monarch represented and worked tirelessly for during his lifetime to work towards immortalising him. 

 

He said, “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with my brother, the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde and the people of the ancient city of Ibadan, the deceased family, friends and associates on the transition of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his forebears yesterday.

 

“The death of Oba Adetunji is a great loss to the people of Ibadan and he will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impact during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria at large as a philanthropist, foremost music promoter and later as a traditional ruler.

 

“Oba Adetunji as a first class traditional ruler left a lasting legacy that the people of Ibadanland will continue to cherish. I pray that Almighty God be pleased with the soul of the late monarch and grant the royal family and the people of Ibadan the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

 

 





