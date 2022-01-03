Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere held a Service to Usher in the new Year in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Jan 3, 2022 Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere Rev Bright Nkwocha (Left) Leading the worshipers in Singing Praise to God ,During the Night Service to Usher in the new year 2022 in Lagos on 31/12/2021. ..PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI. 0 25 Share Cross Section of Worshipers Praying to God ,during the Night Service to Usher in the new year 2022 in Lagos on 31/12/2021. For a better society Continue Reading Assemblies of GodAssemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere held a Service to Usher in the new Year in LagosChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest News 0 25 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram