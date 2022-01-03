Champion Newspapers Limited
Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere held a Service to Usher in the new Year in Lagos

By Peter
Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere Rev Bright Nkwocha (Left) Leading the worshipers in Singing Praise to God ,During the Night Service to Usher in the new year 2022 in Lagos on 31/12/2021. ..PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Cross Section of Worshipers Praying to God ,during the Night Service  to Usher in the new year 2022 in Lagos on 31/12/2021.

 

 

