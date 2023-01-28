Sanwo-Olu congratulates Oyetola over victory at tribunal 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the immediate past Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was the Chairman of the APC Governorship Campaign Council for the last Osun State Governorship Election, commended the judiciary “for doing the right thing.”

It would be recalled that the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal hearing Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Ademola Adeleke in Oshogbo, Osun State capital on Friday, sacked Governor Adeleke and declared Oyetola as the winner of the July 16 governorship election.

The tribunal in a majority ruling by its Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 290,266 and therefore declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to Oyetola.

Reacting to the tribunal ruling while speaking to journalists at Lagos House, Ikeja on Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was excited by the ruling, charged Oyetola to dust his economic blueprint that he has started with the people of Osun State, go back to work and complete the very good work that he started.

He said: “We need to commend and believe in the judicial success and judicial process of our country. I think the tribunal has taken its time and you can see the outcome. It was a majority decision and I want to thank and commend them for doing the right thing. I imagine they must have been under tremendous pressure but I am sure at the end of the day, they took the right outcome.

“My congratulations goes to the APC family in Osun. This is a victory that has been delayed for such a long time. The judiciary has shown that it was delayed but not denied, so I want to congratulate my brother, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

“I want him to go and dust all of the economic blueprint that he has started with the people of Osun, dust all of his files and ensure that by the grace of God, he returns back to the Ileri Oluwa journey for dividends of all of his effort in the last four years. He will go back to work and complete the good work that he has started with his people.

“I want to call on everybody in Osun that APC continues to remain the party to beat, continues to remain a party of relevance in Osun State and in Nigeria as a whole.” Sanwo-Olu said.