University of Lagos Staff School CMUL /LUTH , 40th years Anniversary held in Lagos

By Peter
 L-r ...Deputy  Headmistress University of Lagos Staff School CMUL/LUTH Idi Araba. Mrs. Eunice  Akinade; Dean Faculty of Education the University of Lagos   Prof Bayo Oladipo;  Headmistress Unilag Staff School, Dr. Julilet Adesinmi-Ajayi; during the 40th Anniversary of University of Lagos Staff School CMUL /LUTH  held in Lagos on 25/1/2023 ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Chairman 40th Anniversary Planning  Committee. Mrs.  Esther Sogbamu; Deputy  Headmistress University of Lagos Staff School CMUL/LUTH Idi Araba. Mrs. Eunice  Akinade; Dean Faculty of Education at the University of Lagos   Prof Bayo Oladipo; presenting an award of recognition to  Mrs. Florence Faride; Headmistress Unilag Staff Schol, Dr. Julilet Adesinmi-Ajayi; during the 40th Anniversary of University of Lagos Staff School CMUL /LUTH  held in Lagos on 25/1/2023 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross section of Igbo Cultural dance entertaining the guest at the occasion.

L-r…Dean Faculty of Education University of Lagos Prof Bayo Oladipo; Unique parents award was given to Alhaji Musi Braimoh; Mother of the day Rev (Mrs.) Grace Olaiya; Headmistress of Unilag Staff School, Dr. Julilet Adesinmi-Ajayi and the Deputy Headmistress of the University of Lagos Staff School  Mrs. Eunice Akinade.

From 2nd left Headmistress Unilag Staff School, Dr. Julilet Adesinmi-Ajayi;  Dean Faculty of Education the University of Lagos   Prof Bayo Oladipo; Mother of the day Rev (Mrs) Grace Olaiya; the Deputy   Headmistress University of Lagos Staff School. Mrs. Eunice  Akinade. News Editor  Unilag 103,fm, Lydia Eke, and others.

Dean Faculty of Education the University of Lagos Prof Bayo Oladipo; Mother of the day Rev (Mrs) Grace Olaiya; the Deputy Headmistress of the University of Lagos Staff School. Mrs. Eunice Akinade, all in the middle pose with the parents at the cutting of the 40th-anniversary cake.

Dean Faculty of Education the University of Lagos   Prof Bayo Oladipo; Mother of the day Rev (Mrs) Grace Olaiya; the Deputy  Headmistress of the University of Lagos Staff School. Mrs. Eunice  Akinade. all at the middle pose with some of the pupils of the school, during the 40th Anniversary of University of Lagos Staff School CMUL /LUTH  held in Lagos on 25/1/2023 ….PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

Comments are closed.

