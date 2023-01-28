January 31st deadline: Review new naira notes policy, ASSBIFI tells CBN

UFOMBA UZUEGBU
Worried by the excruciating difficulties Nigerians go through to beat the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) January 31st deadline for the return of old Naira notes, the Association Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has called for an urgent review of the process, to ameliorate the challenges and hardship being suffered by Nigerians, bank customers, and staff.
The union implored the CBN to publicly declare how much of the new Naira notes have been printed and distributed to banks for disbursement compared with what has been withdrawn from the public.
A statement signed by the President of ASS BIFI, Comrade Oluwole Olusoji, and made available to Daily Champion yesterday stated: ” While we recognize the power of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the Naira notes, especially as it assists the regulation of excess cash outside the control of the CBN and remove mutilated old notes, we must also recognize and address the resultant impact on Nigerians and bank workers.
” We expected that the CBN should have concluded arrangements to make the exercise seamless for workers in the banks and other Nigerians”.
ASSBIFI disclosed that its independent study showed that the volume of the new notes in circulation is highly insufficient and most of the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) have no new notes to dispense and some of those dispensing, are still paying out old notes.
“Nigerians have been reduced to moving from one ATM Point to another in search of new Naira notes that should have been abundantly supplied.
” Pressure has been on bank workers,who interface with the angry public in the process of depositing old or withdrawing the new notes, and we request urgent actions by the CBN to avoid attacks and other unruly actions against these bank workers as their safety and health are of great concern to the union”,the statement added.
