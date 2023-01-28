January 31st deadline: Review new naira notes policy, ASSBIFI tells CBN

UFOMBA UZUEGBU Worried by the excruciating di fficulties Nigerians go throug h to beat the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) January 31st deadline for the return of old Naira notes, the Associati on Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Instit utions (ASSBIFI) has called for an urgent review of the process, to ameliorate the challenges and hardship being suffered by Nigerians, bank customers, and staff.

The union implored the CBN to p ublicly declare how much of th e new Naira notes have been pr inted and distributed to banks for disbursement compared with what has been withdrawn from the public.

A statement signed by the President of ASS BIFI, Comrade Oluwole Olusoji, and made availableto Daily Champion yesterdaystated: ” While we recognizethe power of the Central Bankof Nigeria (CBN) to redesignthe Naira notes, especially asit assists the regulation ofexcess cash outside thecontrol of the CBN and removemutilated old notes, we mustalso recognize and addressthe resultant impact onNigerians and bank workers.” We expected that the CBN should have concluded arrangementsto make the exerciseseamless for workers in thebanks and other Nigerians”.ASSBIFI disclosed that its independent study showed that thevolume of the new notes incirculation is highly insufficient and most of the AutomatedTeller Machines (ATM) haveno new notes to dispense andsome of those dispensing, arestill paying out old notes.“Nigerians have been reduced to moving from one ATM Point toanother in search of new Naira notes that should have beenabundantly supplied.” Pressure has been on bank workers,who interface with theangry public in the processof depositing old or withdrawing the new notes, and werequest urgent actions by theCBN to avoid attacks andother unruly actions againstthese bank workers as theirsafety and health are ofgreat concern to the union”,the statement added.