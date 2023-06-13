Sanwo-Olu congratulates Akpabio, Jibrin, says together prosperous nation assured

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the newly elected Senate President, Senator (Dr) Godswill Akpabio, and his Deputy Senator Barau Jibrin.

In his verified Twitter account, Governor Sanwo-Olu believes Nigeria’s legislative landscape would undoubtedly benefit from its visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare of the great nation.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Hearty congratulations to the 10th Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator (Dr) Godswill Akpabio.

“His vast experience and dedication to public service make him a worthy leader for this crucial role. Nigeria’s legislative landscape will undoubtedly benefit from his visionary leadership and commitment to the welfare of our great nation.

“Congratulations as well to Senator Barau Jibrin, the new deputy president of the senate.

“Kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for fulfilling his promise to deliver a diverse and unified leadership for Nigeria. Your strategic leadership and unwavering commitment to fostering unity among our people have resulted in this significant milestone.

“Together, we will continue to build a prosperous and harmonious nation for all Nigerians.