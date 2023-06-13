Champion Newspapers Limited
Posthumous birthday of Prophet TB Joshua at 60 held in Lagos

By Peter
R-L ...Wife of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN),  Late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (T.B Joshua); Promise Joshua; Heart Joshua;  during the 60th  Posthumous   Birthday of  Prophet  TB Joshua held at  (SCOAN) in Lagos on 12/6/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Wife of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN),  Late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (T.B Joshua) with President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli.

Cross section of the invited ministers.

Daughter of the late Prophet TB Joshua  4th left, Promise Joshua with others at the cutting of the cake.

Cross section of ladies at the birthday.

Daughter of the late Prophet TB Joshua. 4th left, Promise Joshua; with others at the cutting of the cake (middle) during the 60th  Posthumous   Birthday of  late  Prophet   TB Joshua held at  (SCOAN) in Lagos on 12/6/2023… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

