Posthumous birthday of Prophet TB Joshua at 60 held in Lagos

L-r…Wife of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (T.B Joshua) with President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli.

Cross section of the invited ministers.

Daughter of the late Prophet TB Joshua 4th left, Promise Joshua with others at the cutting of the cake.

Cross section of ladies at the birthday.

Daughter of the late Prophet TB Joshua. 4th left, Promise Joshua; with others at the cutting of the cake (middle) during the 60th Posthumous Birthday of late Prophet TB Joshua held at (SCOAN) in Lagos on 12/6/2023… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

