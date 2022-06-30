Sallah: sales of rams in none designated areas will not be tolerated – FCTA

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned against selling of rams in none designated areas at the Federal Capital City except at spot already earmarked.

Inspecting the designated areas on Thursday in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah who issued the warning said the administration would not allow persons selling ram to litter the city with rams.

He cautioned that anyone caught selling ram in areas not approved it would be confiscated and taken to court.

According to Attah, the administration will approach the judge and pray the judge to give them a forfeiture order, when that is granted the ram will be taken to orphanage, less privileged homes and prison.

” The position of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has remain the same in the last three years and even more tougher this year.

” The minister said there is nothing wrong in bringing rams for sales in Abuja during this global widely recognise festivity.

“But what the minister found inappropriate is and kept telling each and every one of us is that we should not allow selling of rams in none designated areas particularly in the city centre.

” Except at spot that are already earmarked for such purposes like the abattoirs, ram market at Dei-Dei, Kugbo ram market and some other few ram markets.

“But outside the designated areas it will not be allow by the authorities,” Attah said.

He disclosed that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) headed by Mr Osi Braimah, had set up a committee which has been up and doing.

He explained that the the committee had been reinvigorated to check the sales of ram and warned persons not to sale ram in an areas not designated.

The Minister’s aid advised ram sellers to contact AEPB for proper guidance on how to go about selling the rams without violating the law.

