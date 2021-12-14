RSE rewards customers with instant gifts

Red Star Express Plc announced on Monday that consumers who send parcels from their retail outlets will get instant gifts through its “Ship & Win Promo” to appreciate them. Terms and Conditions apply.

The promotion, which runs from November 29, 2021, to December 31, 2021, aims to reward retail customers.

According to Victor Ukwat, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, who revealed this to the reporter, ‘the promotion is not only limited to clients in Lagos but is also available nationwide.’

“As the Yuletide season approaches, satisfying all of our large networks and numerous consumers become a requirement,” he continued.

Dr. Sola Obabori, Group Managing Director, emphasized the importance of the company’s efforts to give back to its valued customers.

“Red Star Express Plc is delighted to give back to our customers through the Ship & Win Promo, which is also a delightful opportunity to continue providing exceptional service,” he added.

Red Star Express Plc is a licensee of Federal Express (FedEx) Corporation, the world’s largest provider of delivery solutions. It has over 150 offices in Nigeria, as well as international offices in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Benin. Its network includes over 1,500 communities in Nigeria and 214 countries around the world.

The company Red Star Express Plc, is subdivided into four divisions and business units.

