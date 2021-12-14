Sponsorship of the Allstar Futball Season 6 for Celebrities

Fearless Energy drink has taken sports promotion to a new dimension with the sponsorship of the Allstar Futball Season 6 tournament for Nigerian celebrities and social media influencers to showcase their support to talents in football while having fun.

The event which was held at the Campos Mini Stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021, was full of excitement, humour, and display of skills in football by the celebrities to the admiration of the audience.

It also provides an opportunity for fans to see the sport-side of their screen idols.

The electrifying football match was contested according to the foreign football clubs the celebrities support, and they comprise the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and sometimes like in other seasons, the Nigerian League.

As the proud beverage sponsor of the event, the leading Fearless Energy drink; which comprises of the Fearless Classic and Red Berry brands, were available to rejuvenate the superstars who were highly elated to be energized while displaying their skills in football.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Rite Foods Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that the world-class company is delighted to identify with its consumers which include celebrities, and to connect them with its award-winning brands that have been refreshing and keeping them active in their activities.

She affirmed that the brand is poised towards discovering talents among consumers across the country and also in encouraging them to be megastars in their careers.

Participating teams at the competition include Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United. While the first match ended in the favour of Liverpool which defeated Arsenal with 3-1, Chelsea played a 1-1 game with Manchester United, but later won after penalties were awarded with 3-1 scores.

The final contest between Liverpool and Chelsea initially ended in a 1-1 game but was later won by Chelsea after the award of penalties which resulted in a 3-1 defeat.

Half time at the game was fun time, as spectators at the stands were treated to music, comedy, and dance performances.

It was also a moment of joy for DJ Neptune who was presented with an award as the “Best Goal Keeper” in the tournament, which saw fans thrilled with outstanding skills displayed by the celebrities who demonstrated that they also know the technicalities of football like they do on TV screens and sphere of human endeavours.

Eulogizing Fearless Energy Drink for the support, the Co-Founder, Allstar Futball Tournament, Steve Onu, a filmmaking-actor, Showbiz Promoter, an On-Air Personality at 95.1 Wazobia FM, who is popularly called Yaw, said the leading energy drink brand made the football match more interesting with its unique flavours that revigorated the participants with the energy required for the competition.

