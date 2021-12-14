Cititrust supports living fountain orphanage, holds retreat, Awards Ceremony

Staff of Cititrust Holdings Plc and its Nigerian subsidiaries have donated food items to the Living Fountain Orphanage, Lagos, as a mark of gratitude to God for a successful year and to support the orphanage in the running of its activities, especially during the festive season.

The company has also held its annual retreat and awards ceremony to reward employees for outstanding performance, dedication and excellence across its subsidiaries and divisions.

According to the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Isioma Iwuagwu, the employee-driven Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative was designed to provide much-needed succour for the most vulnerable children in the community, who have been the hardest hit by the pandemic-induced economic challenges.

She said the company hoped the gesture would go a long way in making the holiday season more enjoyable for the children.

“As a company, we give strong priority to people’s welfare, especially children. We are determined to assist ordinary Nigerians during the current difficulties and this is one of the ways we are achieving this,” Iwuagwu further stated.

Also speaking on the recently held awards ceremony, she said, “Human resources are our most important asset. That is why we are passionate about building formidable leaders, a friendly ecosystem that helps promote employee welfare, productivity, and all-around work/life balance across the twelve (12) African countries where we operate. This has been our philosophy, which reflects on our employee productivity numbers year on year,”

The highlight of the awards ceremony was the presentation of the Staff of the Year Award to Mr Ojonimi Shehu by the Group Chief Executive. Other award categories include Award for Excellence, Division of the Year, Award for Prudence, Most Sustainable Company of the Year, Product of the Year, Chief Executive of the Year, Best Performing Company of the Year for Commercial Banking Group, Investment Banking Group, Wealth Management Group and Alternative Investment Group.

CITITRUST Holdings Plc is a foremost financial and investment solutions provider. The firm has been an intricate part of diverse African economies since 2007, establishing its footprints through its Nigerian subsidiaries: Cititrust Asset Management Limited, Atlass Portfolio Limited, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc and Cititrust Private Equity Limited.

