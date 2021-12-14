House of Rep’s member, Hon. Onofiok Luke, visits Court of Appeal , Fed. High Court in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Dec 14, 2021 The House of Representatives member, Hon. Onofiok Luke, his committee is on oversight visits to the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court in Ikoyi in Lagos . 0 9 Share The House of Representatives member, Hon. Onofiok Luke, his committee is on oversight visits to the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court in Ikoyi in Lagos . For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsFed. High Court in LagosHon. Onofiok LukeHouse of Rep's memberLatest News 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram