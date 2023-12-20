Rivers: Pro-Wike lawmakers drop impeachment move against Fubara

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The embattled members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike have withdrawn their impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers led by factional Speaker, Martin Amaewhule

made their position known via a Motion, during plenary on Wednesday at the Assembly Quarters, along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, which they converted to hallowed Chamber following the demolition of the assembly complex by the governor.

The assembly members said their decision to withdraw the impeachment notice which contained particulars of gross misconduct against the Governor, was in compliance with the resolution brokered by President Bola Tinubu.

Factional Speaker of the Assembly, Martin Amaehwule, in a notice of withdrawal said their change of heart was made out of respect for the President.

He said, “Following the agreement reached on the 18th of December, 2023 at the instance of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the House has withdrawn the notice of impeachment, and would abide by the letters of the agreement and the advice of Mr. President, whom he said members have immense respect for.”

He added that the House would continue to perform its constitutional functions of law making and oversight for the development of the State; and lauded Mr. President for his fatherly role in the settlement of the issues.

