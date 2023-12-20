CAMCAN mourns former vice chairman, Abdul Imoyo

COMFORT EKELEME

The Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) has expressed sadness over the death of its former Vice Chairman, Mr Abdul Imoyo.

Imoyo breathed his last in the early hours of December 17, 2023, at First Cardiology, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by CAMCAN Chairman, Mrs Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma, the association prayed that God should grant the entire family of Imoyo the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Until his demise, Imoyo served as the Head of Media Relations at Access Holdings Plc, where he contributed immensely to the financial group’s positive communication image.

“The loss of our colleague is a profound tragedy for our association and the financial journalist community.

“Imoyo was loved by CAMCAN members and financial market journalists due to his friendly attitude towards everyone.

“He was a blessing to the media industry and touched many lives.

“Imoyo’s contributions to CAMCAN will be remembered and celebrated by colleagues, associates, and the entire media industry.

“CAMCAN, however, sympathises with the family, colleagues and Access Bank Holdings Plc”, she added.

The funeral arrangements and memorial service details from the Imoyo family will be communicated at a later date.

Before joining Access Holdings, Imoyo had worked at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

He was also the Finance Editor at BusinessDay and Vanguard newspapers.