Subsidy removal: Customs pays four months arrears of N35,000 wage award

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The management of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved the release of four months wage award to cushion the effect of subsidy removal with effect from September to December 2023 to all officers and men of the service.

The cheering news which caused a stir among officers and men of the service, was dropped by the Comptroller General of Customs (CG), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, today at the flag off and hand over of houses to beneficiaries of Coop Pacesetter Estate, Ajoda new town Ibadan.

The construction of the housing estate came under the Nigeria Customs Housing Scheme in partnership with the Cooperative Mortgage Bank (CMB) to construct 5,000 units of houses across the nation.

The CG in his speech explained that the aim of the housing scheme is to boost morale and motivation of officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

He said in line with the agenda of the current administration, the management of Customs Services has approved the N35,000 wage award with effect from September to December .

“Before I left office , I have signed the immediate release of the payment of the wage award with effect from September to December. So, this December I’m sure you will see that you have received additional N140,000 in your pay slip for this December salary “, the Customs boss said.

The housing scheme according to him, features various types including two bedroom terrace bungalow and three bedroom terrace duplexes in Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Asaba, Masaka, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

“The struggle for secure housing has weighed heavily on our officers and men, often impacting on their ability to fully focus on their duties. The service in solving this problem of accommodation provided staff quarters across the commands.

“Recognizing this challenge and in a bid to ensure a sustainable housing solution, we partnered with partnered with Cooperative Mortgage Bank (CMB) to construct 5,000 units of houses across the nation . This will in turn provide a foundation of stability for our officers, allowing them to invest in their families and future, and ultimately, serve our nation even more effectively.

“Today, we celebrate the first batch of beneficiaries receiving keys to their own homes. But this is just the beginning of many more to come, he added.

Also, the Managing Director, CMB, Mr. Kabiru Ayinde promised to complete all infrastructures leading to the estate at the end of January 2024.

He noted that the entire project is supposed to deliver 5000 units, and is realizable in collaboration with agencies in a shortest possible time, and the project is to cost over N90billion.

Ayinde further assured that in every quarter, they will deliver 250 units, adding that the design and construction of the houses are done with customs.

He also appreciated the laudable project by the Comptroller General of Customs to provide affordable houses to officers and men of the commands.

Among those in attendance are the President Customs Officers’ Wives Association, Mrs. Kikelomo Adeniyi, and top members of the association, officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, and officers of other sister security agencies.

For a better society