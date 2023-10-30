Rivers Assembly Crisis: 26 lawmakers impeach Speaker, elects Leader as replacement

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

In a dramatic turn of events in Rivers State, after a failed attempt by some members of the state house of Assembly to oust Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule has been impeached and replaced by the Leader, Hon. Edison Ehie.

The Champion reports that 26 members of the Assembly reconvened and suspended the speaker, after he initially presided the removal of the Majority Leader of the House, Edison Ehie by some lawmakers loyal to Minister of FCT, and former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The house, however, elected and inaugurated the said leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, as it’s new speaker.

The development had resulted to burning down of the the hallowed chambers of the legislative arm of the government on Sunday night.

Following the crisis the state assembly premises had been taken over by fully armed security personnel.

Addressing newsmen after a brief plenary of the house at a chamber within the Government House, Port Harcourt, the new speaker, Edison, promised to ensure justice and fairness in the process of legislation.

He thanked his colleagues for rising to the challenge and finding him worthy to pilot the affairs of the state Assembly, promising to ensure equity, justice and fairness, noting that those members suspended will be given a fair hearing.

He said: “The House just rose from plenary and with all humility I must thank my colleagues, 26 Assembly Members, who have just elected me as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

“My commitment to Rivers people is that I will be just and fair to all and sundry. And I will ensure that rule of law takes its course.

“I will not betray my colleagues and Rivers people and I will not betray my constituency. I will also ensure the independence of the Rivers State House of Assembly is adhered to, with mutual respect to the judiciary and executive arms.

“Everything due my colleagues as honourable members, constitutionally will be given to them. The honourable members that have been suspended will also be given fair hearing.

“The committee of information will publish the names of those suspended. The House has also urged the Committee on petitions to give them fair hearing.

“The house has adjourned synedine because the Parliamentary Association of Nigeria has served us a notice of indefinite strike from Abuja. So we cannot sit again. It means any sitting can’t hold water. The court is there, if you are aggrieved should approach the court.”