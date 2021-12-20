Rite Foods Partners With Food Meets Naija Initiative to End Hunger in Nigeria

Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company has restated its commitment to end hungerinNigeriawithitssponsorshipofCharityWithFood(CWF2021)where1,000childrenwerefedin Lagos,withanoveltymatchorganizedtoKickOutHungerattheCampusMiniStadium,LagosIsland.
CWF 2021 is themed ‘The Race to Curb the Menace of Malnutrition and Hunger Amongst Hard-to-Reach Children in Nigeria.’ It is a program of Food Meets Naija Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organization striving to curb the menace of hunger and malnutrition amongst children in Nigeria.
TheFoodMeetsNaijaInitiativehelpspeoplewhosufferfromhunger–fromkidswhodonotgetenough to eat, to the homeless, elderly, physically challenged, low-income households as well as people below povertylevel.
RiteFoods,theleadingfoodandbeveragecompanysponsoredtheeventwhereitsupportedtheplatform with its array of fantastically refreshing Bigi drinks, energy drinks, premium water and sausages to rejuvenate the children and other consumers, thereby helping to achieve the goal of curbing hunger in thesociety.
Boluwatife Adedugbe, Asst. Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited stated that the initiativealignswiththecompany’scommitmenttocurbinghungerandensuringfoodsecurityinNigeria. “The need to eliminate hunger from the society is paramount to all and we believe that Rite Foods contributionisvitaltothesuccessinthefightandvictoryagainsthunger,malnutritionandfoodinsecurity in Nigeria,” shesaid.
Ms.Adedugbefurtherappendedthattheproblemofhungerisacollectiveresponsibilitythatrequiresall sectors to participate, be it public or private while also reassuring of the company’s readiness to always partner with platforms that make an impact in the lives ofpeople.
Feeding 1,000 children, empowerment, novelty match, karaoke, networking, celebrity meet and greet with other refreshing and exciting activities that entertained the children and consumers were some of the highlights of the Charity With Food 2021 event.
According to the International Primary Curriculum (IPC), around 1.15 million children aged 6-59 months are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, with more than half of them (605,000) expected to be severely malnourished.
Theleadingfoodandbeveragemanufacturerhashelpedtobringameaningfuldifferencetothelivesof children and consumers, with an enduring impact on its host community. From 2008 till date, Rite Foods Limitedhasimpactedthousandsofchildren,schoolsandseveralNGOsandcommunitiesacrossNigeria.