Igbo Day Celebration organised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos

L-r Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, with President Ohanaeze ndigbo in Lagos Chief .Solomon Aguene during the Igbo day Celebration in Lagos 11/12/2021...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI
L-r… President Ohanaeze  ndigbo in Lagos  Chief Solomon Aguene. Founder /CEO The Cubana Groups , Chief Obi Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana) with former Senator florence  ita -Giwa .

L-r …President Ohanaeze  Ndigbo in Lagos  Chief Solomon Aguene  with Winner of Big Bother Naija Season 6. Hazal Oyeze Onou  ; popularly Known as  White Money .

L-r… Chairman Chisco Group Chief (Dr) Chidi Anyaegbu  with former Senator Florence Ita-Giwa.

L-r…Eze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Christian Nwachukwu ; OziomaChukwu Favour Mojekwu a.k.a Ozzy Bosco ,Mother  Chief (Mrs) Nonye Mojekwu .

Special Adviser  for Dranages and Water resources Lagos State Government Engr Joe Igbokwe arriving at the venue with his entourage Igbo Day  Celebration Organized by Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos  held at Police Collage Ikeja …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

