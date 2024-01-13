Return to Site, Aiyedatiwa orders road contractors

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered all contractors handling road projects across the state to immediately return to site to work towards timely completion of the projects.

Besides, the governor approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 60km roads across the State within the next three months.

Aiyedatiwa, who had promised that all ongoing infrastructural projects in the State would be completed, directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to mobilize contractors back to site to speed up work on the projects for early completion.

The Governor expressed the determination of his administration to hit the ground running with the implementation of policies and programmes of government as scheduled to budget, assuring on timely payment for jobs done by contractors.

The projects to receive urgent attention, as directed by Mr. Governor, include, but not limited to completion of Owo township dualization, completion of Oba Osupa – Oluwatuyi – Ijoka (Akure) dualization, completion of Oda dual carriage (Akure),completion of Akure flyover (Onyearugbulem-Shagari-Irese) and construction of 15.89km selected roads in Ondo township.

Others are construction of Arigidi – Ogbagi Akoko road, construction of internal roads in Olusegun Agagu University of Technology, Okitipupa,construction of Emure-Ile – Eporo road, rehabilitation/Asphalt overlay of 18.65 selected roads in Akure, construction of selected roads in Akungba Akoko,construction of selected roads in Igbobini, Ilaje, reconstruction of Oritaobele junction – Okeodu, with spur to Ipinsa road/Maronu street, rehabilitation/reconstruction of Alagbaka GRA roads and rehabilitation of Bolorunduro – Fagbo Road

While given the directive of Governor Aiyedatiwa to the contractors handling projects in the State during a meeting in Akure, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Allen Idowu, said the Governor has expressed readiness to ensure that the needed resources are made available on time to encourage them.

The Permanent Secretary said the contractors have expressed their willingness to speed up their projects to meet up with the deadline set by the Governor, adding that the officials of the ministry have also been mobilized to play their parts.

