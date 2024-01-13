Borno Government buries Zulum’s spokesman on Sunday in Abuja

The Borno State Government wishes to inform relatives, friends, and associates of the late spokesperson to the Governor of Borno State, Malam Isa Gusau, that his janazah prayer (burial) is scheduled for Sunday, 14th January 2024 by 4.00 pm at the Central Mosque in Abuja.

Isa Gusau passed away on Thursday at a hospital in India after a prolonged illness.

A statement released on Saturday by the Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security noted that the remain of the deceased is expected to arrive in Abuja on Sunday afternoon, with the burial scheduled for 4:00 pm.

The statement also added that the Borno State Governor would appreciate your presence and prayers during this difficult time. The Governor also expressed gratitude for your condolences and kind words.

Gusau, who had served as Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the then Governor of Borno State, now Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and the incumbent Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, was a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK.

He was also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) UK, the International Public Relations Association, UK, and the African Public Relations Association.

Late Gusau is survived by two wives, three children, brothers, and sisters.

