Reshuffle your security personnel, I see a dark cloud of hatred, Prophet Ikuru tells Tinubu

Prophet Godwin Ikuru has established himself as one of the most famous and respected prophets in the world at the moment He prophesied the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu into power against all odds.

It was indeed a prophecy that generated so much controversy and hatred for Prophet but he wasn’t deterred by the negative reactions from the people and the Christians in Nigeria.

The handsome Prophet has released another prophecy to our dear president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he advised him to be careful of his security operatives so that they don’t conspire against him. He said, “God showed me a revelation concerning Nigeria as a prophet of the nation, he told me to tell the president to make changes or reshuffle his security personnel in order to avoid conspiracy because I see a dark cloud of hatred”.

Prophet God Ikuru is known for the fulfillment of different prophecies including the defeat of our high-flying super falcons today, the fulfillment of various election prophecies, the president needs to listen to the voice of God.

