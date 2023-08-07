Harry Kane: Bayern Munich continue talks with Tottenham over striker despite rejection of ‘final’ bid

Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Tottenham are ongoing despite the latest and ‘final’ offer for Harry Kane being rejected, according to reports.

Tottenham tested Bayern’s resolve after the German champions made it clear it was their final offer.

According to reports neither side has walked away completely from the negotiations.

Kane was due to be discussed at a meeting of Bayern Munich’s executives on Monday as they mull over their pursuit of the Tottenham striker.

The German side were waiting on a response from Tottenham after submitting what they considered to be a ‘fair and final offer’ for the striker, worth more than €100m [£86m] including add-ons.

Bayern felt they compromised with the offer. When the club representatives met in London there was at least a £20m gap in valuation – Bayern’s offer on Friday reduced that gap further.

The Bundesliga champions wanted a quick response otherwise they could move onto other targets. That position will now be tested and it remains to be seen what their next move might be.

Kane, who scored four goals in Sunday’s 5-1 friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk, wants his future sorted this week before Tottenham’s first Premier League game of the season at Brentford, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 13.

The 30-year-old is planning on traveling to Barcelona for Tuesday’s friendly against the Spanish team, although the situation could change swiftly if there is a breakthrough in negotiations.

One of the reasons Kane wants his future sorted out now is due to personal reasons. His wife is due to give birth in a couple of weeks and can no longer travel.

Kane is out of contract next summer and the risk for Spurs is keeping him beyond the current transfer window and losing an elite goalscorer on a free next summer, potentially to a Premier League rival.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season in a disappointing campaign for Spurs as they finished eighth to miss out on European football, while they remain without a trophy since 2008.

He has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for the club, having scored his first Spurs goal in December 2011, while in the Premier League, he has netted 213 times in 320 Premier League games and is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer’s record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.