Reps Urge FG Agencies to Reconstruct Dilapidated Federal Highways in Edo State

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday decried the sordid state of federal roads in Edo State and the entire federation and urged the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to come up with a speedy modality for the re- construction these roads.

The House further mandated the relevant Committees on Works and Legislative Complaince to ensure implementation and report back to it within four weeks for further legislative actions.

These resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion titled ‘Need for the Reconstruction of the Federal Highways in Edo State’ moved Hon.Prof.Julius Ihonvbere, Hon.Dekeri Sunday and seven other lawmakers on the floor of the House.

They informed the House that federal highways in Edo State are in poor condition, causing concern for daily motorist.

The lawmakers noted that the Edo State serves as a transit point or drive-through for travellers, connected to the East

through Ewu/Uronigbe/Agbor/Asaba roads, the West via Uzebba_Ifon/Ofosu/Okada/Ovia roads, and the North via Auchi/Ekpoma/Benin and Afuze/Sabongidda Ora/Sobe roads.

They further noted that these major highways connect the South-South to parts of the South-East, South-West and Northern regions.

The lawmakers said that the state is facing serious threats of being cut off from the rest of the country, causing severe hardship on the residents of the state.

According to the lawmakers, these roads are strategically located between the South, East, West, and Northern

regions and the state collectively produce over 45% of agricultural produce and is the highest producer of

granulated cassava.

The representatives said that they are worried that the road gradual degradation and abandonment over the years is causing commercial

buses and motorcyclists to abandon it for alternative routes, this has caused widespread dissatisfaction.

They also expressed concerns that the deplorable state of the road has caused chaos and insecurity, leading to avoidable deaths through armed robbery, kidnappings, accidents, and traffic jams, imposing inconveniences and

danger to communities and the state.

Consequently, the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.