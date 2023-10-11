Expert blasts abattoir operators for unhealthy exposure of meat in open market

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

An Owerri based health expert and renowned veterinary doctor, Dr Chukwu Adindu has decried the reckless manner butchers ferry meat to the open market without covering it to maintain hygiene in Imo state

Addressing Journalists in Owerri the state Capital, Tuesday, Dr Adindu explained that it is against public health that the butchers without considering public health convey the meat openly from slaughterhouse

He reasoned that the state Government through it’s veterinary department of the ministry of health, should be very concerned about public health and establish proper checks on the operations and activities of the butchers and their distributors

Dr Adindu confirmed that most stubborn elements affecting members of the public could be as a result of the germs from the over exposed meat

According to him, ” those selling the meat on the table in the market should also be monitored by the health workers”

He also said that most of these germs resist any amount of heat and therefore urged the state of Government to revive it’s health inspectors to chakemate the excesses and reckless operations of the distributors

Furthermore, the health expert called on the Government to reintroduce regular inspection of public eateries and restaurants to ensure that the public are saved with food prepared in a decent environment

According to him, ” most restaurants and eateries operate or prepare food they serve the public in a filthy environment”