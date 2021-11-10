Reps Summon FCT Minister over Decaying Infrastructure, Insecurity in City.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello to appear before its Committee on FCT to explain the deterioratiin in infrastructure in the nation’s capital and the prevalence of insecurity in the city.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by the House Deputy Minority Leader Hon.Toby Okechukwu on the matter on the floor of the House.

Raising a motion under under Order 8 Rule 4 and 7 of the House Rules Okechukwu said there is urgent need to summon the Minister to address the deteriorating infrastructure and security situation in the nation’s capital territory.

He noted that due largely to the influx of bandits and other criminals into the nation’s capital and lack of infrastructure in the FCT, there is need to for the Minister to address the parliament.

He also noted and raised concerns about the indiscriminate allocation of lands in the capital territory by land authorities without adequate plans for development.

The Enugu born lawmaker further lamented that there is poor waste management system in the nation’s capital despite claims by the FCT administrative authorities that ten billion pax payers money had been expended to tackle the menace

He further expressed disappointment that the FCT Minister had not appointed mandate supervisors the equivalent of commissioners at the states to help in the administration of the nation’s capital

In his contribution, Hon Ossai Nicholas (Delta,PDP) said that the issue raised by the Deputy Minority Leader on the FCT administration is germane.

He however informed the House that before the motion by the lawmaker, a set of four sub-committees had been set up by the House Committee on FCT to look into some of the issues raised on it.

Ruling on the matter the Speaker Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila said the motion moved by the his colleague is more encompassing that the job given to the members of House sub-committee.

He also stated that the terms of reference given to the sub-committee cannot be the same as a parliamentary resolution on a matter of public interest.

Consequently, when he put the motion to a vote, a majority of the House members unanimously voted for the Minister to appear before House Committee on FCT.

The Speaker thereafter mandated the House Committee on FCT to invite the Minister and ensure compliance to the resolution within two weeks from today.