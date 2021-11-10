Sanwo-Olu appoints Ayodeji Joseph, Adeola Olusodo as MD, ED of LSDPC

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Hon Ayodeji Joseph as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Adeola Olusodo as Executive Director (Joint Venture & Business Development) of the Lagos State Development & Property Corporation (LSDPC).

A statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said Joseph’s appointment was consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of the erstwhile MD/CEO of the Agency, Arc. Har-Yusuph Dhikrullah Adedoyin Kayode.

He explained that Joseph, a two-term Executive Chairman of Apapa Local Government, had also served two consecutive terms as a member of the Federal House of Representatives and later, as Special Adviser to the Speaker House of Representatives, prior to his current appointment as MD/CEO LSDPC.

Similarly, the Lagos State Head of Service said the appointment of Mr. Adeola Olusodo as Executive Director, Joint Venture & Business Development for the Lagos State Development & Property Corporation was in view of his capabilities and demonstrated commitment as the former General Manager, Joint Venture in the Agency.

While maintaining that the appointments stem from Mr. Governor’s confidence in the wealth of experience of both men and their demonstrated capacity to reposition LSDPC for the future, Muri-Okunola stated that both appointments are with effect from Monday, 15th November 2021.

He said following the approval of the appointments, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged the duo to focus on improving service quality, adding that the mandate of the newly restructured Agency is critical to the continued prosperity of Lagos State and as such, a lot would be expected of them.