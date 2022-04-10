Rep Member, Gagdi Condemns Terrorists Attacks On Plateau Communities 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Member representing Pankshin,Kanam, Kanke (PKK ) in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has condemned in strong terms the terrorist attacks on several communities in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The Kanam LGA communities that witnessed siege by unknown assailants are: Kukawa, Kyaram, Gyambau and Dungur among others, leaving in their wakes, the gory tales of human annihilation and destruction of valuables.

Gagdi in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Jos said, he was in Madina for lesser Hajj along with some of his colleagues when the news of the attack broke.

He commiserates with the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed God almighty to forgive shortcomings of the victims and grant them everlasting rest.

The lawmaker, who chairs an Armed Forces Committee of the House says he swiftly contacted the Minister of Defence, Gen. Magashi (rtd), to request for immediate military presence in the affected communities and those bordering them in order to arrest the surging activities of bandits in communities within his Constituency.

Gagdi fumed at federal government’s negligence to provide security to Plateau communities, despite intelligent reports by the DSS, of the influx of bandits fleeing to Plateau and other neighbouring states over nine months before this attack was carried out.

According to him, “the federal government who has exclusive control of security apparatus in the country has woefully failed in its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Gagdi expressed outrage at the devastating state of security in the country, positing that somebody has been negligent in the discharge of his duties to Nigerians, maintaining that it is high time the federal government should wake up to discharge this sacrosanct duty it owes Nigerians.

He said he was going to cut short the lesser Hajj and return to the country in order to visit the affected communities to console victims of the attacks, provide relief materials, as well as to see for himself the extent of damages inflicted on the communities by the daredevil marauders.

The Lawmaker commended Governor Lalong for his swift response to the dastardly situation. “Even though the governor has no direct control over the security operatives within the state, his swift intervention to reach out for security interventions in times of infractions has always been commendable, the lawmaker has said.

Gagdi also raised an alarm for citizens within boundary communities, particularly in Wase and Kanam local government areas to be on the alert, as fleeing bandits from Zamfara and other North-West states are traced to be camping within the thick bushes in the mentioned local government areas.