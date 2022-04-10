Value Based Policing: NPF Partners Actors Guild for Standardization of Police Portrayals, promotion of values

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

In a bid to standardize the portrayal of the Nigeria Police Force in movies and other creative content produced by the Nigeria movie and entertainment industry, the Police has partnered with the leadership of the Nigeria Guild of Actors, and other relevant associations in the Nigeria entertainment industry.

The police met with the leadership of the guild of actors recently at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to critically deliberate on topical issues of national security viz-a-viz intelligence gathering and community partnership.

The meeting also discussed areas of possible collaboration to shape positive thoughts and narratives, portray good values, and resuscitate Nigerian cultures through movies, skits, creative content, which would impress positively on the Nigerian public, add value to our system, provide police officers with modern innovations to actively carry out policing duties and on-screen role models who would influence their lives and career, and consequently improve security mechanisms in Nigeria.

The President of the Guild of Actors, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, who was at the meeting in the company of his Senior Special Adviser on Military, Police, and other security agencies, Mr. Steve Eboh, appreciated the current police leadership, especially the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc+, NPM, fdc, for the opportunity to collaborate and promote good and meaningful ideals after twenty-four years of the Guild’s existence.

The police authority reiterated the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to brainstorm alongside the guild in harnessing the potentials within Nollywood to achieve seamless synergy aimed at building a change in narratives with regards to police portrayals in movies, skits, etc and other ideological perspectives that can improve internal security.

The Nigeria Police Force in a statement by its Acting Spokesman CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi equally assured that it has set up mechanisms to ensure prompt approvals of requests for uniforms, kits, and other police props in movie productions to stimulate required and seamless collaboration.