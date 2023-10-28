Rep: Governor Adeleke congratulates Hon. Ajilesoro on Appeal Court affirmation  

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has welcomed the judicial affirmation of the election of the member of the House of Representatives for Ife Federal Constituency, Hon. Taofeek Bimbo Ajilesoro, as a strong rebuke against attempt to trample upon the will of the people, noting that the decision of the Appellate court has further asserted the will of the people as supreme in a democracy.

The Governor, who congratulated Hon. Ajilesoro for overcoming the distraction posed by the several months of litigations, saluted his dexterity and courage in protecting the mandate of the people through the two-phased legal battle.

While saying the judicial pronouncement of Ajilesoro marked an end to the months of questions that dogged his victory at the poll, Governor Adeleke charged Hon. Ajilesoro to continue on the path of service and impactful representation that earned him the people’s mandate.

“It is exciting to note that the legal contest of Hon. Ajilesoro’s election has been put to rest,” the Governor noted, adding that “The Appeal Court pronouncement is another reminder that the people will always win, no matter the attempt to circumvent their will”.

“On that note, I congratulate Hon. Ajilesoro on this deserved victory, and urge him to take his affirmation by the court as a challenge to continue to deliver for the people.

“As a representative of the people, he should strive more than before to advance their interests and pursue interventions that will make much difference for them”.

