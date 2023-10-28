Like the country’s economy, our growth in interior business is inconsistent -John Bassey, CEO of Bassbi Interior 

Introduction:

JOHN BASSEY, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bassbi Interior, studied Entrepreneurial and Business Studies at National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Bassey talks about the business, challenges and what the government should do to make the business grow more in the country in this brief chat with ISAAC NGUMAH. Excerpt:

What makes Bassbi Interior an affordable creative hub?

Our Interior finishing elements are specifically source from one of the best manufacturing countries with attention to quality of the product and environmental conducive one for Nigeria’s climate

Can you tell us about interior designing and finishing?

Interior designing is a creative field that allows the designer to design/create the expectations of his/her client to life.

Can you tell us about the different organizations you have worked with?

Personally, I have worked for halsden corporate services, O’naptali Company Limited, Fbm Hotel, Betty bingo, bedc and more.

What are your areas of specialization in the industry?

Interior designing

What makes your company a locally-recognized designing firm?

We have good sense of humour, coordinated work ethics, timely project execution among others.

How many years have you been in the interior business?

Officially, three years. But experimentally and officially registered corporation is six years.

What made you to go into interior designing?

Passion, knowledge and the zeal to be of immense value to humanity

What is your focus in the industry?

Our focus is to improve at all times.

Can you tell us about your growth in the industry?

The economy of the country is inconsistent, and so does our growth in the industry.

What are your prospects so far in the business?

I’m in Middle-class apartment and above in Nigeria for now.

What are your challenges in the business?

Capital.

Is it capital-intensive to start?

Yes.

How did you raise capital in starting?

I raised the capital through personal funding

Can you tell us about the competitions in the industry?

It is a healthy relationship.

What are your strategies and innovation in the business?

The market and technology determine these factors.

What are your expectations from the government to support interior industry in Nigeria?

High

For a better society