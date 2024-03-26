Champion Newspapers Limited
Remembrance Service of late Labour Party guber aspirant governorship primaries , in Imo 2023, Barrister Humphrey Anumudu held in Lagos

L-r...Former, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency. Dr. Dakuku Peterside;  Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. (CNL) Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  the widow, Mrs. Ngozi Anumudu, during the Remembrance Service of late Labour Party guber aspirant governorship primaries, in Imo State,2023,  Barrister, Humphrey Anumudu, held in Lagos on Saturday.PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r An entrepreneur Dr. Nike Agunbiade-Etiebet her husband former Minister of Petroleum, Don Etiebet and Mrs. Ngozi Anumudu (The widow).

L-r… Daughter of late Humphrey Anumudu,   Akunna Onyedira (Nee Anumudu) Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs  Nkiru Anumudu and Mrs. Ngozi Anumudu.

L-r… Former, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency  (NASIMA).D r. Dakuku Peterside;  Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. (CNL) Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  the widow,Mrs.  Ngozi Anumudu; Mrs. Joy Anyanwutaku; wife of the Former DG (NASIMA) Barrister  Elima Peterside.

Barrister  Chidinma Onyinyechi Obi (right) with another guest.

L-r… Mr Peter Chinedu; Mr   Don Etiebet; Dr. Dakuku Peterside and Mr Benson Anumudu .

The widow, Mrs Ngozi Anumudu (3rd left) Pose with Members of Divine Brothers All Souls church lekki (Anglican Communion).  during the Remembrance Service of late Labour Party guber aspirant governorship primaries, in Imo State,2023,  Barrister, Humphrey Anumudu, held in Lagos on Saturday 23/3/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

