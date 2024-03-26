Remembrance Service of late Labour Party guber aspirant governorship primaries , in Imo 2023, Barrister Humphrey Anumudu held in Lagos

L-r An entrepreneur Dr. Nike Agunbiade-Etiebet her husband former Minister of Petroleum, Don Etiebet and Mrs. Ngozi Anumudu (The widow).

L-r… Daughter of late Humphrey Anumudu, Akunna Onyedira (Nee Anumudu) Chairman of Globe Motors, Mrs Nkiru Anumudu and Mrs. Ngozi Anumudu.

L-r… Former, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NASIMA).D r. Dakuku Peterside; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. (CNL) Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; the widow,Mrs. Ngozi Anumudu; Mrs. Joy Anyanwutaku; wife of the Former DG (NASIMA) Barrister Elima Peterside.

Barrister Chidinma Onyinyechi Obi (right) with another guest.

L-r… Mr Peter Chinedu; Mr Don Etiebet; Dr. Dakuku Peterside and Mr Benson Anumudu .

The widow, Mrs Ngozi Anumudu (3rd left) Pose with Members of Divine Brothers All Souls church lekki (Anglican Communion). during the Remembrance Service of late Labour Party guber aspirant governorship primaries, in Imo State,2023, Barrister, Humphrey Anumudu, held in Lagos on Saturday 23/3/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

