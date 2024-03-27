Housing Minister inaugurates registration board for Quantity Surveyors of Nigeria 

… charges them to promote good ethics, enhance credibility of Profession

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has charged the newly inaugurated Board for the registration of Quantity Surveyors of Nigeria to ensure the promotion of integrity, honesty, transparency, and fairness in the course of performing their professional duties.

Dangiwa gave the charge during the formal inauguration of the 10th constituted Board of the QSRBN in Abuja yesterday.

The Board is a professional regulatory agency for Quantity Surveyors under the supervision of the Housing Ministry.

The 15- member board comprises of six (6) appointees of the Ministry in accordance with Section 2 (1)b of the Act, Five (5) appointees representing the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) in accordance with Section 2(1) c of the Act and Four (4) appointees representing Institutions of Higher Education in accordance with Section 2 (1)d of the Act.

Dangiwa stated that the appointment of the board members was a call to National Service, saying that they had a critical role to play in fixing the challenges facing the housing sector through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, as intended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Stressing on the responsibilities of the board among others, the minister listed; determining the quantity surveyors standard of knowledge and skills, regulating and controlling the practice of Quantity Surveying profession in all its aspects and ramifications

“ The full details of your duties and responsibilities are prescribed in the enabling Act of the QSRBN which will be handed over to you at the end of the inauguration ceremony. I urge you to carefully read through them and become familiar with them as the knowledge will help and guide you towards contributing your quota to national development”, he explained.

Accordingly, Dangiwa also tasked the board to leverage on its wealth of experience and professional training, to ensure reduction in the high cost of construction projects and procurement in the country, noting that the construction sector where the Quantity Surveyors belong to is a major driver of employment and economic growth.

Responding on behalf of the new board, QS Obafemi Oluwole Onashile, pledged that the board would work without prejudice in the discharge of their duties, and also work in collaboration with the Federal Government, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) and other stakeholders to upscale the impact of the quantity surveying profession on the national economy of the Nation.

He assured the Minister that members of the board would be guided by the QSRBN Act in the performance of their duties and are fully informed about the roles, duties and operations of the board.