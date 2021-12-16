Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Remains of Kaduna lawmaker killed by bandits laid to rest in Zaria

Latest News
By Peter
0 5

The remains of late Rilwanu Gadagau, a member of the Kaduna House of Assembly, who was shot dead by gunmen along the Kaduna-Zaria Highway, have been laid to rest in Zaria.

Malam Muhammad-Sani Gummi, Chief Imam, Kongo Central Mosque led the funeral prayers in Zaria on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral was attended by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai, Speaker Kaduna state House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani, and other top government functionaries.

The speaker was represented by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Mohammed Dan-Asabe.

NAN recalls that Late Gadagau, who represented Giwa Constituency of Kaduna, was reportedly shot dead on Monday night by bandits during attack on travelers along the road.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5466 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Senate approves yet another $5.8Bn foreign loan for Buhari

FEC approves 20% salary increase for police officers

Uzodimma signs VAPP Bill into law

Okowa congratulates Bishop Mogekwu at 70

1 of 653

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More