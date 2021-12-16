Remains of Kaduna lawmaker killed by bandits laid to rest in Zaria

The remains of late Rilwanu Gadagau, a member of the Kaduna House of Assembly, who was shot dead by gunmen along the Kaduna-Zaria Highway, have been laid to rest in Zaria.

Malam Muhammad-Sani Gummi, Chief Imam, Kongo Central Mosque led the funeral prayers in Zaria on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral was attended by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai, Speaker Kaduna state House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani, and other top government functionaries.

The speaker was represented by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Mohammed Dan-Asabe.

NAN recalls that Late Gadagau, who represented Giwa Constituency of Kaduna, was reportedly shot dead on Monday night by bandits during attack on travelers along the road.

For a better society