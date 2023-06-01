Champion Newspapers Limited
Recruitment: NDLEA announces date for screening

By Editor
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has announced screening/interview exercise for the Superintendent Cadre candidates who passed the recent assessment test and shortlisted Narcotic Agent/Narcotic Assistant Cadre applicants.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, the exercise will be held in batches and in respective locations under which names of candidates appeared from Monday 5th – Friday 16th June 2023, asking them to check their names on the agency’s website.

The five designated centres nationwide are Abuja, Lagos, Jos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

The statement advised candidates for the Superintendent Cadre and shortlisted Narcotic Agent/Assistant Cadre Candidates to check their names carefully.

Candidates were required to come with their relevant documents, including original and photocopy of credentials in a file and others listed on the organisation’s website.

 

