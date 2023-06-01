Julius Berger projects: Sanwo-Olu extols construction giant at commissioning of Adeniji-Adele road

· As Lars Richter, Julius Berger MD hails strong partnership with Lagos govt

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed why engineering construction leader, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is awarded technically challenging contractual projects in the country as he commissioned the reconstructed Adeniji Adele Road in the ever busy Lagos Island area.

Underscoring the rising desire of residents of the state for the engineering construction company, the governor gave a description of the difficult terrain and busy nature of the area and added that such knotty construction tasks are better handled by a versatile, capable and experienced engineering construction company like Julius Berger Nigeria Pl whose records of works in the Lagos Island terrain historically, operationally dates back to the 1960s.

Earlier, the Governor said that the people needed a strategic road that transverse the area which is a key artery. He added that Adeniji Adele road is a central part of the northern part of the Local Government Area from where the extensive regeneration of Lagos Island has to start. “Lagos Island is one of the oldest settlements in Lagos. Two years ago we did the ground breaking of this project. Today we are commissioning it. The Greater Lagos Rising Programme may involve vast difficult terrains like this; it may involve similar challenges elsewhere; but we are not relenting in giving only the best to Lagos. That is why Julius Berger which is the best construction company in the country is handling such tasking projects“, Sanwo-olu said.

Emphatically appreciating the company on the merit, the Governor added, “…thank you very much Julius Berger. Congratulations; Lagosians love the excellent quality of Julius Berger work; they like your work.“

In his speech, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc declared that it is worthy of note that the commissioning is being done in the twilight of the first term of Governor Sanwo-olu in the state even as he acknowledged the strong partnership between the government and Julius Berger Nigeria. He added that, “today we are not only commissioning, but we are celebrating the success story of the Governor for this and other numerous projects he has so far delivered to the good people of Lagos State.�