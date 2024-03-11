Ramadan: Feed hungry Nigerians, pray for defeat of Boko Haram –MURIC  

A faith-based non-governmental organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to wealthy Muslims to feed poor citizens regardless of their religious backgrounds. In a special Ramadan message to Nigerians, the group called on Muslims to use the special spiritual power which is divinely embedded in the month of Ramadan to pray for the defeat of Boko Haram and all terrorist groups.

MURIC also asked Muslims to pray for Allah’s guidance and protection for the duo of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The group’s special Ramadan message which was released on Monday, 11th March, 2024 was signed by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

Below is the full text of the Ramadan message:

“Nigerian Muslims joined more than one and a half billion Muslims around the world to kick-start the 2024 Ramadan season today, 11th March, 2024. Ramadan fasting which was prescribed in the Glorious Qur’an (2:183) usually lasts 30 or 29 days.

“We seize the opportunity of this divinely ordained season to pay tributes to those whom Allah has given the mandate to rule Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. In the same vein, we pay homage to the leader of all Nigerian Muslims, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’d Abubakar.

“Though economic hardship is a global phenomenon and not a result of any negligence, bad policy or wicked act of current Nigerian leaders, we urge our leaders to think outside the box in the search of a durable solution to the problem of hunger and general economic hardship.

“We call on wealthy Muslims to see the Ramadan season as an opportunity to give, to share and to feed poor Nigerians. They can arrange daily iftar (breaking of fast) for hundreds of Muslims through existing Islamic organizations.

“Nonetheless, we remind all Muslims that such iftar platforms should not be restricted to Muslims alone. It must be open to people of all faiths because hunger knows no religion. The current hardship has affected men and women of all faiths and ethnicities.

“Our appeal for sharing food and drinks is not addressed to the wealthy alone. We call on average Muslims as well to share the little they have, including fruits, vegetables and beverages with their neighbours. Generosity and hospitality are not measured by the size of possessions. In fact it is those who give others from the little they have who are most generous. That is why Allah describes those who spend both in prosperity and hardship as righteous (Glorious Qur’an 3:134).

“We charge Islamic scholars to take full responsibility for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria. Islamic clerics must see this Muslim-Muslim ticket as their special political project which must not fail. Therefore, they must engage in ceaseless prayers for its success. Only thus can they consolidate the monumental victory of February 25, 2023.

“Our prayer points must include the following:

Pray for Nigeria to overcome ongoing economic hardship; Pray for the success of the current administration; Ask Allah to guide our leaders with His divine wisdom; Pray for Allah’s protection for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima; Pray for the defeat of Boko Haram and all terrorist groups and Pray that Allah steers the minds of Nigerians, particularly the youth, away from immoralities and self-destruction towards hardwork and progress.

“We remind Islamic scholars in particular and the Nigerian people in general, of the importance of praying for our leaders and wishing them well. It is the hoi polloi that stand to benefit most when we pray for our leaders because when the hen perches on a rope, neither the rope nor the hen will remain stable in their positions. It is only when our leaders enjoy peace of mind that they can plan effectively for the citizens.”

