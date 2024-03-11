Plateau Varsity advocates more security intervention to end encroachment

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, has called for a more robust security architecture in addressing the age-long encroachment of the campus area by herders.

Vice Chancellor of PLASU, Prof. Shedrach Best acknowledged that the institution suffered a security breach overtime, calling for the establishment of a police station to end the menace.

Prof. Best made the appeal Monday when he received Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Hassan Steve Yabanet who alongside other top-ranking officers of the command was at the University to assess the security situation.

He said Bokkos is a challenging terrain as the predominant population is farmers who produce Irish potatoes and other commodities in large quantities. They have the largest Irish potato market that supplies a lot of West African countries.

“Because of this potential, the campus was unfortunate to be situated around the community which has suffered persistent attacks. The campus fencing is not completed and on several occasions, we have witnessed cases of attacks, rapes and attempted rapes on our students.

“We have shared concerns where people break down our fence to bring in their cattle to graze on our campus. So these are the security challenges that we are surrounded with.

“We appeal to security agents, particularly the police who are saddled with the responsibility of internal security to intensify efforts towards establishing a police station in the campus area and to also improve on constant surveillance and patrol within Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos LGA to guarantee the smooth movement of students and lecturers.”

Commissioner of Police, Plateau state police command, CP Hassan Steve Yabanet revealed that the visit is in line with the well-thought tactical operation conceived by the Inspector General of Police which aims at safeguarding the higher institutions of learning nationwide.

According to him, “Our job is to protect all the higher institutions because of what is happening in other places there is going to be the execution of this laudable initiative of the Inspector General of Police. And I know we have two very important higher institutions on the Plateau; the University of Jos, the Plateau State University.

So we’re going to do all within our reach to make sure we deploy manpower and equipment in Bokkos and the University of Jos to be the beneficiaries of this initiative launched by the Inspector General of Police.

Also, we intend to launch a robust initiative whereby we are ready and have a structure because you cannot protect an institution from the outside. It has to be domiciled within the school. Equally, I want to be proactive and not be taken by surprise as we intend to improve our patrol and have interaction with students which will be feeding us with intelligent reports. We have done that before and we will do it again.”

