Gov Fubara urges muslims to pray for peace, security, betterment of Nigeria on Ramadan

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls in the state and country on the celebration of their solemn holy period of Ramadan.

Governor Fubara in his congratulatory message issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nelson Chukwudi urged Muslims to pray for the betterment of Nigeria, aw well as the peace and security of Rivers State and the country in general.

The governor who tasked Muslims in Rivers State and across Nigeria to continue to uphold the lessons of Ramadan which promotes love, holiness, kindness, self-discipline, peace, etc, also prayed that the month-long sacred period bring them closer to God.

The Governor, in the statement said, “I congratulate the Sultan on the sighting of the moon, and urge the entire Muslim community to use the period of the fast and prayers to re-dedicate themselves to the teachings of Islam.

“I also task our Muslim brothers and sisters to use the month of Ramadan to pray against the spread of insecurity in the country, just as I admonish those in the State to take advantage of the peaceful atmosphere provided by the Government to pray for the success of our Administration.”

He reminded Muslims that Ramadan is a time for spiritual renewal, self-discipline, acts of kindness, and charity, and prayed that the month-long sacred period bring them closer to God, and strengthen their faith, while at the same time, bringing peace, joy and tranquility to the State and the Nation.

“I appeal to all Muslims to observe the fast with the ultimate fear of God, and also advise well-to-do individuals to generously support the less privileged with basic food stuffs during the Holy month of Ramadan,” he added.

The Governor assured residents of the State, including Muslims, of equal opportunities to excel in all their genuine and legitimate endeavours undertaken to support the Government in efforts to add value to the lives of the people and the prosperity of the State.