Ramadan: Deputy Speaker Calls for Prayers, Peace

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and worldwide on another Ramadan, appealing for more prayers for Nigeria to overcome its challenges.

This is contained in a statement issued to journalists by the Special Assistant to the Deputy Speaker on Press Affairs Udora Orizu on Monday in Abuja.

It will be recalled that the Ramadan fasting began on Monday the world over following the sighting of the moon.

In the statement, Kalu urged the Muslims to use the Holy Month to pray for enhanced peace and security in Nigeria even as he lamented the spate of killings and destruction of properties in the country.

He also urged all well-spirited individuals and organizations to remember and support the less privileged.

The Deputy Speaker also said that the parliament will continue to enact laws, policies and programmes that will help the federal government to solve the economic challenges currently bedevilling the country, assuring that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is working assiduously to make the economy rebound.