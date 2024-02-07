Put Christ at centre of every facet of life to reshape faulty foundations -Pastor Wisdom

The Presiding Pastor of Majestic Grace Embassy International, Tenidire- SangoOta, Ogun State, Pastor (Dr.) Grace Wisdom, has called on Nigerians to put Jesus Christ at the centre of all their dairy endeavours.

Dr. Wisdom, who made these remarks during a sermon at the special February first Sunday service held at the Church, noted that putting Christ at centre of one’s life would enable God to re- shape the one’s faulty foundations, as well as carry out His purpose and will for both the individual and the nation at large.

He appealed to every Nigerian to allow Jesus Christ have a place at the centre of all their activities to be able to discern the imminent dangers inherent in faulty foundations, which negatively affect every facet of national life.

The Cleric explained that even as individuals, faulty foundations could hinder one’s career, health, life and business, which ultimately negates the will of God.

Quoting Psalm 11 : 3 – ‘ When the foundation is destroyed, what can the righteous do?’, Pastor Wisdom charged every Nigerian to fervently pray and move closer to God in order to avert every curse and covenant associated with faulty foundations.

He further stressed that it was only through identification with the Almighty that God’s grace to be free from all problems associated with faulty foundations could be obtained.

Dr. Wisdom noted that only God gives grace and noted that if people could allow grace to be so powerfully at work in their life, regardless of any foundation problem, no one would lack the benevolence of God.

The Presiding Pastor, who stressed that faulty foundations could rob one of his miracles, anointing and answered prayers, counselled that one needs to re-discover oneself and take an inward look into one’s family background in order to overcome every form of foundation problems.

Highlights of the special service were series of miracles, deliverance, anointing, counselling, healing, hundreds of prophecies and testimonies of the confirmation of the prophetic declarations by the man of God, among others.

