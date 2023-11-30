Champion Newspapers Limited
Public lecture by Director, Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre Professor Sunday Abayomi Adebisi held in Lagos

L-r... Chairman of the Unilag Consult Management Board (UCMB). Professor Taiwo Osipitan,( SAN)/ Chairman Board of Trustees of Dr Mike Adenuga (Jnr) Professional Chair in Entrepreneurship ; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; chairman of the Occasion , Pro-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, (ACU) governing council, Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Development Service) Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Service) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, during the lecture: *Revolutionizing the Nigerian Economy to Create Decent Jobs and Sustainable Wealth; The Sole-Ladder, The Sole-Option and the Sole-Platform* Professor Sunday Abayomi Adebisi. Sponsors by Mike Adenuga (jnr) held at the University of Lagos on 28/11/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Vice Chancellor,  University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; congratulating the guest Lecturer, Professor Sunday Abayomi.

L-r…Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG)  Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Vice Chancellor,  University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; congratulating the Lecturer,  Professor Sunday Abayomi; his wife Mrs. Abayomi; the Olowo of Owo and Paramount Ruler of Owo Land. Oba  Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III .

Guest, Lecturer, Professor Sunday Abayomi addressing the guest.

Cross section of the guest.

L-r… Immediate past  Director Distance Learning Institute (DLI)  UNILAG, Professor Uchenna Udeani;   Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Professor David Adewale Oke.

L-r…  Chairman Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru; Chairman of the Unilag Consult Management Board (UCMB). Professor Taiwo Osipitan,( SAN). Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; chairman of the occasion, Pro-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, (ACU) governing council, Dr. Olutoyin Okeowo.

L-r … Chairman.  Nigerian education reporters Mojeed  Alabi; Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG)   Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Vice Chancellor,  University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola;  immediate Vice-Chancellor  (UNILAG)  Prof . Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. during the lecture: *Revolutionizing the Nigerian Economy to Create Decent Jobs and Sustainable Wealth; The Sole-Ladder, The Sole-Option and the Sole-Platform* Professor Sunday Abayomi Adebisi.  Sponsors by Mike Adenuga (jnr)  held at the University of Lagos on 28/11/2023… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

