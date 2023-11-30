Oyo gov’t sensitizes okada riders, Keke operators on registration, security

The Oyo State Government has organized a one-day sensitization meeting with the commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators in the state.

Declaring open the sensitization exercise in Ibadan, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, harped on the need for a proper registration of motorcycles, tricycles.

The meeting had in attendance leaders of motorcycle and tricycle riders across various zones of the state, including Park Management System, PMS, Motorcycle Transport Union of Nigeria, MTUN, Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria, ACOMORAN, among others.

He added that the exercise would help in the documentation of riders in the state, saying the meeting became necessary following a recent state Security Council meeting.

The commissioner called for a sustained cooperation between motorcycle and tricycle riders and the state government for a mutually beneficial relationship to improve the security of the state and its economy.

According to the consultant in charge of the registration exercise, Mrs. Bukola Omosanya, the documentation exercise will promote public safety and restore integrity to registered motorcycle riders in the state.

Relevant stakeholders in the transportation sector charged the government to continue to sustain the friendly environment for their businesses to thrive.

The meeting held at the film theatre of the Oyo State Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, was attended by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, Dr. Taiwo Ladipo, and Directors from the ministries of information and public works and transport.

