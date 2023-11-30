NICOS task manufacturers on specialized cosmetics for African skin

COMFORT EKELEME

Cosmetics Scientists, under the auspices of Society of Cosmetic Scientists of Nigeria (NICOS), has stressed the need for cosmetic targeted specially for the African skin.

Founding President of NICOS, Mrs. Grace Abamba, while speaking in Lagos at the just concluded NICOS 2023 annual conferences, said that there is a science behind cosmetics, hence the need for special attention to the African skin.

She said the continent is now moving to the point that cosmetics need to be personalized for African skin.

Mrs Abamba however, noted that cosmetics plays important role in our everyday lives for the purposes of personal grooming, cleaning, and improving our appearance.

According to her, NICOS was established to raise awareness of cosmetics in the market and, adding that it is important that we produce cosmetics that are safe and effective.

Themed: “Protecting the African Skin, Formulating for a Nitch Market’, Mrs Abamba noted that African skin is not often included in test regimes in the development of cosmetics.

She said, “We want to highlight these facts by setting up this conference, bringing in experts from academia, research and development.

“We want this conversation to grow larger and larger. It is a big conversation. One that is necessary if we are going to have cosmetics that are personalized for our use.

“The population of Africa is 1.4 billion people and we also occupy the second biggest free trade area in the world, and with the upcoming African Union, it is been established that there is more activity across the country.

“So I believe that we have one of the biggest population of young people around the world. It is a huge market. On population terms, we know that we are the biggest market in Africa. Nigeria is a very important market for us to focus on, and Nigerians are very dynamic in what we do,” she said.

Speaking further, Mrs Abamba explained that cosmetic is anything that is applied to the skin that will cleanse it and enhance it.

Also , she noted that it is a very important category because it touches everybody.

Speaking about the global e-commerce market, she said it has grown and by 2027, it will reach $450 billion, adding that the regulators have a hard job to control what is sold on the online market.

“We have a challenge and at the same time, we have the opportunity to learn about our skin. Don’t wait for someone else to tell you the kind of skin you have and the kind of product to use, we have a lot of research going on here in Nigeria and amazing raw materials,” she stated.

Also speaking at the event, Co-Founder of NICOS, Olusola Ojo said it’s been a good experience working with NICOS.

She said, “We started with zero membership, knowing fully well that we have the experts, but they are spread around.

Ojo stated that NICOS is the hub where you find professional within the cosmetics and manufacturing industry that are skilled, trained to push out products that are globally acceptable in terms of quality and standards.

According to her, product quality is one of the big issues within our country.

“We know that the cosmetics industry is very broad and lucrative, and one of the big issues that we have is adulteration because people want to look good, but they are not asking the questions in terms of product safety and good raw material sourcing.

“That is why NICOS is here to provide the right education. We are also in collaboration with global society for people to know what the global trends are, and for people to be able to get the right education on time.This is just a clarion call to people that are formulating already.

“We are in the era where consumers are asking questions, and I believe that as soon as we leave the era where consumers are asking questions, consumers will be suing people for false claims and substandard products.

“But before it gets to that time, I am making a clarion call to business owners, beauty enthusiastic within Nigeria, and in diaspora to come and join the society so as to do the right thing.

“The size of cosmetic market in Nigeria is very large and we cannot look at cosmetics itself, because I believe when people talk about cosmetics, they are talking about make up. We know that haircare business in Nigeria is the largest, followed by the soap. If you go by the different categories, its over billions of naira.

“I know that the regulatory agencies are trying their best to push against adulteration, especially skin lightening, bleaching products, the use bad and globally condemned raw materials,” she stated.

She further noted that there are globally accepted standards and requirements for every skin products.

Ojo also noted that there are standards required for baby products, intimate products and hair products.

“We need to begin to ask manufacturers those questions and they need to begin to provide to us their safety assessment, their available test products for all their raw materials.

“These are the calls that we are asking the regulatory agencies to do. Because we have had situations that manufacturers are selling products that have not been tested, they make claims on brands that they cannot support in terms of claim substantiation,” she said.

Chairman/ Managing Director, Stellarchem Nigeria Limited, Ikpong Umoh stressed the need for people to always find the ingredients used in producing their cosmetics are sustainable.

Also, if it has negative impact on the environment, adding that global warming, climate change is real and whatever we do contributes to do.

