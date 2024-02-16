PSC shortlists 171,956 applicants for JAMB CBT

Elizabeth Vincent , Yenagoa

The Police Service Commission has fixed Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for successful applicants for Police recruitment from the just concluded credentials and physical screening exercise that held throughout the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A total of 171,956 applicants who were successful from the screening exercise are expected to take part in the Computer based tests. Candidates for the aptitude tests are applicants for the General duty positions.

The 43,778 applicants who were successful from the specialists cadre during the screening exercise are expected to go through practical tests at a date to be announced soon by the Commission.

The Commission after the Meeting of the Police Recruitment Board on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 approved that the Joint Admission and Martriculation Board, JAMB, should conduct the Computer based tests for the Police applicants because of its long standing pedigree in such examinations.

For the General Duty cadre, 315, 114 applicants were invited for the screening exercise out of which 171,956 were successful and shortlisted for the JAMB CBT. The 171,956 applicants shortlisted are made up of 25,818 females and 146,138 males.

Kaduna State will be presenting the highest number of candidates for the tests with 12,343 followed by Bauchi with 10,911, Benue, 10,532 and Katsina,10,457.

Anambra State has the least candidates for the aptitude tests with 343 applicants followed by Lagos, 504 and Ebonyi, 600.

Successful candidates from the Computer based tests will be required to appear for medical examinations before they proceed for training

Dr. Solomon Arase CFR, retired Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Commission said the Commission is on course to conclude this exercise on time so that successful candidates can be quickly injected into the system to join in the renewed war against insurgency and banditry.

He commended Mr. President for this rare opportunity to reinforce and reinvigorate the Police Force for improved performance .

Dr. Arase assured that the Commission will continue to seek for citizen oriented and friendly Police, properly trained and equipped to provide inspiring leadership in the nation’s eternal security.