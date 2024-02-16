3rd Edition Blakely’s ,National Tax Conference held in Lagos

L-r… Richard Moore; Dr. Adetayo Hassan; Chairman of the Occasion, Pete Emeka Aneke; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; SSA Anambra State Liaison office, Andy Okafor.

L-r …CEO, Houses U hotels, Ernest Molokwu. Dr Godson Ewulum; Chairman of the occasion, Pete Emeka Aneke; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie and Business Editor, Business Hallmark, Emeka Ejere.

L-r… Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka; Richard Moore; SSA Anambra State Liaison office, Andy Okafor; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; one of the guest Speaker, Pastor Felix Jarikre; Chief Goodness Ugorji and Mr Ken Ihedioha,

L-r …Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie and Chief Goodness Ugorji.

Speaker Dr. Tunji Adeniyi; Chairman of the occasion, Pete Emeka Aneke; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.Chief Blakey Ijezie; Zara Advisory Energy & Consulting, Engr Joe Nwakwue; SSA to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka ( all middle) Pose with the participants, during the 3rd Edition of the Blakely’s National Tax Conference on Wealth Taxation in Nigeria ; A veritable Tool for Sustainable Development , held at Pholax hotel & Suits Anthony Village in Lagos 13/2/2024.PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .