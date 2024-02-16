Champion Newspapers Limited
3rd Edition Blakely’s ,National Tax Conference held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ... Speaker Dr Tunji Adeniyi; Chairman of the occasion, Pete Emeka Aneke; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; Zara Advisory Energy & Consulting, Engr  Joe Nwakwue;  Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka. during the 3rd Edition of Blakely’s National Tax Conference on Wealth Taxation in Nigeria ; A veritable Tool for Sustainable Development , held at Pholax Hotel & Suits Anthony Village in Lagos 13/2/2024...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Richard Moore; Dr. Adetayo Hassan; Chairman of the Occasion, Pete Emeka Aneke; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie; SSA Anambra State Liaison office, Andy Okafor.

L-r …CEO, Houses U hotels,  Ernest Molokwu. Dr Godson Ewulum; Chairman of the occasion, Pete Emeka Aneke; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie and   Business Editor, Business Hallmark, Emeka Ejere.

L-r…  Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka; Richard Moore; SSA Anambra State Liaison office, Andy Okafor; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie;  one of the guest Speaker, Pastor Felix Jarikre; Chief Goodness Ugorji and  Mr Ken Ihedioha,

L-r …Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. Chief Blakey Ijezie and  Chief Goodness Ugorji.

Speaker Dr. Tunji Adeniyi; Chairman of the occasion, Pete Emeka Aneke; Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.Chief Blakey Ijezie; Zara Advisory Energy & Consulting, Engr  Joe Nwakwue;  SSA to the  Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka ( all middle) Pose with the participants, during the 3rd Edition of the Blakely’s National Tax Conference on Wealth Taxation in Nigeria ; A veritable Tool for Sustainable Development , held at Pholax hotel & Suits Anthony Village in Lagos 13/2/2024.PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

