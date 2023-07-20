PSC appoints 2 DIGs, promotes FPRO, Inspector assaulted by Seun Kuti, 14,051 others

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

A Delegation of the Police Management Team led by DIG Mohammed Dan Mallam on Wednesday July 19th 2023 joined the Management of the Police Service Commission at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja to officially bid some Members of the Commission farewell in a convivial valedictory session held in their honour.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the Commission Mr Ikechukwu Ani on Thursday in Abuja.

Before the Valedictory session he said, the Commission had continued with its ongoing 21st Plenary Meeting where it approved the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors General of Police, promotion of CSP Olumuyiwa Oladunmoye Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Confirmation of 9,016 unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police.

The Plenary also approved the promotion of 14,052 Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police (Unconfirmed) while one Inspector Habila Bulus was promoted to ASP 11 for his gallantry and commitment to duty. Also Inspector Mohammed Aminu who trended on social Media where he was seen being assaulted in uniform by one Seun Kuti was also promoted to ASP 1. The Commission noted that in spite of the unwarranted provocation, intimidation and serious assault he exhibited a high level of professionalism, restraint and chose to follow the due process of law to seek redress. CP.

Olalaye Falaye former Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command was earlier promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police after the Commission had approved the adjustment of his position in the seniority list.

Speaking at the Valedictory session for the out going Commissioners of the Commission, Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police who presided over the ceremony said they were worthy of celebration for standing tall and strong in the midst of obvious disquiet “which hitherto characterized the activities of the Commission and held the forte of the Commission down when it seemed it would disintegrate”.

Dr. Arase noted that the outgoing Commissioners jointly lifted and positioned the Commission where ” it is today despite challenges and the characterizing conflict between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force”.The Chairman noted that he will continue to reach out to them anytime the Commission comes in need of their expertise.

The Permanent Secretary of the Commission Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku had in her remarks during the ceremony said their legacies for the Commission “are quite laudable and cannot be erased in the history of the Commission; you have left indelible foot prints in the Commission, never to be forgotten”.

Anyanwutaku appealed to all the outgoing Members not to close their doors to the Commission as it would continue to reach out to consult and tap from their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge.

The Commissioners that are exiting the Commission on the 24th of July 2023 are Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi representing the Judiciary and the North East Geopolitical zone, AIG Lawal Bawa rtd, representing the Police and North West Geopolitical zone, Mr. Austin Braimoh, representing the Media and the South South Geopolitical zone, Hajia Najatu Mohammed representing Women, and Rommy Mom, representing the Organized Human Rights Organisations and the North Central Geopolitical zone.

Earlier at the Plenary Meeting, the Commission approved the appointment of AIG Matthew Akinyosola in charge of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Deputy Inspector General of Police to fill in the position vacated by the acting Inspector General of Police who had represented the South West zone in the Police Management Team. DIG Akinyosola tenure ended on the 1st of July 2023 when he retired from Service paving way for the Commission to appoint AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, AIG Zone 12, Bauchi, DIG representing the South West from July 1st 2023.

Some of the Inspectors who attended the last Departmental Selection Board promotion interview and whose promotion to the rank of unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police were approved include Chioma Precious Osuagwu, Special Protection Unit, SPU BASE 6; Emmanuel Ani; Rivers State Command; Godwin Eneji; PMF 3, Enugu; Inspector Joan Nnenna Chime, Enugu State Command; Ifeoma Ezeugo, Enugu State Command; Daniel Yusef; Mathew Nwaosuagwu; Bello Abdullahi and Macus Gah.

Others are Muter Sani; Chinedu Agbo; Apie Jeremiah; Nwali Nelson; Barnabas Daniel; Obadiah Waje; Safiya Mohammed; Morakinyo Hamzat; Ramatu Abdullahi; Ivwidiotu Lucky; Ogbonna Immaculata; Adio Olubunmi; Amah Bright; Olufemi Kayode and Dennis Fwah amongst Others.

Dr. Arase charged the newly promoted Officers to see their promotion as a call to greater commitment to the service of their fatherland. He noted that benefits and burden go together and warned that the Police Officers must respect the human rights of the citizens as any Officer who goes against this will face serious consequences adding that Officers who conduct themselves within the tenents of the law will continue to enjoy the support and protection of the Commission. The Chairman declared that the welfare of the Officers will remain paramount in the agenda of the of theCommission.

Dr. Arase said this is the time for all hands to be on deck for a national rebirth. “We must support this government to succeed and ensuring a secured and peaceful nation is a task we must not toy with” he noted.