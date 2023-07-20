Diversification: Senate targets bitumen as catalyst for development

y Adekunle Adesuji

Senate on Thursday set machinery in motion for diversification of the Nation’s economy through Bitumen Development in Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The legislation that will make the development of Bitumen in the country possible was passed into first reading in the Senate.

The bill sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim seeks for establishment of Bitumen Development Commission for official regulation of Bitumen exploration , development and exportation .

As sighted in the draft copy of the bill, the sponsor posited that intendment of the proposed legislation , is to make Bitumen as alternative revenue spinning product in Nigeria being the second highest deposit in the world after Canada .

The proposed commission as projected in the draft bill , should be sited in any of the three towns with high deposit of Bitumen in Ondo State which are Ode – Irele , Agbabu and Igbotako .

As proposed in the bill, Bitumen Development Commission when established , would also facilitate execution of road infrastructure across the country and also create jobs for Nigerians , particularly Geologists whose expertise would be needed in its exploration .

In a brief chat with journalists after plenary , the sponsor of the bill, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, said details of intendment of the proposed Commission , would be made in his lead debate for second reading .

” If the proposed legislation scales through in both the Senate and the House of Representatives with attendant establishment of Bitumen Development Commission after presidential assent , it would be the first law on exploration , development and possibly exportation of Bitumen in Nigeria ” , he said .